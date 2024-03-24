Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 47,188 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

