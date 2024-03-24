Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. raised its stake in Target by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.61. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $175.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

