Lantz Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 12,931 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Clorox stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.92%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
