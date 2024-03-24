Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $136.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

