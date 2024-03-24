Lantz Financial LLC Buys 705 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.37 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

