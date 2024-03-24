Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $770.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $722.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $323.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

