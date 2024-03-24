Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.