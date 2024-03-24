Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $115.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

