Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $468.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $337.95 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.79.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

