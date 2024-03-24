Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $445.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

