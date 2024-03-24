Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,099 shares of company stock valued at $13,605,565 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $291.63 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

