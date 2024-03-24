Lantz Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

