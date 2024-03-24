Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $99,908,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.