Lantz Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

USB opened at $43.59 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.