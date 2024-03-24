Ledger Susan St. Sells 17,895 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

