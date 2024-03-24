Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.74

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 76345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,623.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 over the last three months. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

