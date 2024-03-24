Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $76.45 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

