Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Loews by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

