Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.