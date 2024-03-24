Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after buying an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

