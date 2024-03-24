Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.