McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $282.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.87. The company has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

