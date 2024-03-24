McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 319 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 1,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

