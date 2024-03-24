MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Stock Price Up 23.1%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,316,184 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 163,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Trading Up 30.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.

