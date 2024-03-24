Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

