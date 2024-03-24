Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.78.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
MLCO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 224.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Melco Resorts & Entertainment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.