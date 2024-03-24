Meritas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $178.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $181.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

