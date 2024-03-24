MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. MidCap Financial Investment has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $15.03.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

