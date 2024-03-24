Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 28th (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

