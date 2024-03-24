Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $395,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $211.78 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.