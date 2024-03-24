Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 22,373 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

