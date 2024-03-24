Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MOV opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 774.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 307,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 166.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

