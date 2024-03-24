Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Myers Industries traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 95229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MYE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries Trading Up 5.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.