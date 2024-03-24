Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

