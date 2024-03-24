NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
