NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 490,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 379,830 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 489,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 300,400 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

