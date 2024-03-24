Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

NSSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

