NatWest Group plc Acquires 631 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.9% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,052.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

