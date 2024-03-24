NatWest Group plc Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 4.7% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $628.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.69. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.14 and a 1 year high of $634.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

