NatWest Group plc Has $5.47 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.3% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,290,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $276.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.92. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

