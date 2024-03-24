NatWest Group plc Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 2.7% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cintas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cintas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $639.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $617.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.27. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $428.68 and a 52 week high of $644.96.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

