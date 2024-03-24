NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives $42.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.50.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $137.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $119,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,641 shares of company stock valued at $319,806. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth $855,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

