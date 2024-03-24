nCino (NCNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

