Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 689,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 376,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

