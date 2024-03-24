Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) versus A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Head to Head Comparison

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) and A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nihon M&A Center and A-Mark Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon M&A Center 1 1 0 0 1.50 A-Mark Precious Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.45%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Nihon M&A Center.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

54.8% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nihon M&A Center pays an annual dividend of $60.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 936.5%. A-Mark Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Nihon M&A Center pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and A-Mark Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A $97.96 0.07 A-Mark Precious Metals $9.32 billion 0.07 $156.36 million $4.51 6.23

A-Mark Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon M&A Center. Nihon M&A Center is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than A-Mark Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon M&A Center and A-Mark Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon M&A Center N/A N/A N/A A-Mark Precious Metals 1.10% 26.90% 9.89%

Summary

A-Mark Precious Metals beats Nihon M&A Center on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products. The Direct-to-Consumer segment provides access to an array of gold, silver, copper, platinum, and palladium products primarily through its websites. It operates various company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals retail market. This segment also operates as a direct retailer of precious metals to the investor community and markets its precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through customer service outreach. The Secured Lending segment originates and acquires commercial loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins; and serves coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors. It serves customers, including financial institutions, bullion retailers, industrial manufacturers and fabricators, sovereign mints, refiners, coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, and e-commerce and other retail customers. The company has operations in the United States, rest of North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

