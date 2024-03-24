NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 912.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $942.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

