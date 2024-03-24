Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SEED stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Origin Agritech by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

