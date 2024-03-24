Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.91 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

