Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

OSUKF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

