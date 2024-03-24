Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Otsuka Stock Down 50.0 %
OSUKF stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.
Otsuka Company Profile
