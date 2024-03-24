Paul A. Gould Acquires 200,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,076.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

