Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.17

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.17 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 24528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 757,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198,674 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

